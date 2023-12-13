Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

NASDAQ:SIRI remained flat at $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

