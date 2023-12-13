Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $69.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

