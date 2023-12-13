SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 364,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,169,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

SmartRent Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.08.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 41,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

