Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Head to Head Analysis

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and NEXON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $702.25 million 0.47 -$17.34 million ($0.73) -13.53 NEXON N/A N/A N/A $66.24 0.33

NEXON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of NEXON shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and NEXON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 NEXON 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than NEXON.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and NEXON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -4.01% -4.57% -2.56% NEXON N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NEXON beats Sohu.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About NEXON

NEXON Co., Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co., Ltd. and changed its name to NEXON Co., Ltd. in April 2009. NEXON Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

