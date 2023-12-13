SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 573,351 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 318.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. 449,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

