SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,310,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.