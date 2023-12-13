SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Cut by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

