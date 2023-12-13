SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,921 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.46% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $40,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,988,000 after acquiring an additional 446,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after acquiring an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

SWTX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 177,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,311. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

