Stadium Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stadium Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,965 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 13.3% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $35,754,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

