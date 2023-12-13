Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $140.46 on Wednesday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Standex International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

