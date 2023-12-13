Status Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $161.53 million and $8.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.48 or 0.99984616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003669 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,654,240 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,654,240.395406 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04145708 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $9,869,507.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.