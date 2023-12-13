Steem (STEEM) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $111.93 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00173710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00553243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00407995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00115861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,663,502 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

