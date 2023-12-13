STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,212 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics accounts for 2.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 121,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STM. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.