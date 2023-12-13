StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
