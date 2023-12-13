StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.