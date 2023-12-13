StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
