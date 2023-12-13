StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

