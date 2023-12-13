StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.1 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

