StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.28 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marchex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.