StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.28 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
