StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.83% and a negative net margin of 93.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
