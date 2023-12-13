StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.24 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.13.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

