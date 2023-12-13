StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 4.3 %

SALM stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

