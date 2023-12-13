StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.35 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
