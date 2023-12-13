StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.35 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

