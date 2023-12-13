StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

