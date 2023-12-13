StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
UAMY stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.