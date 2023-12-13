StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

UAMY stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

