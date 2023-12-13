StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VJET. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VJET

voxeljet Stock Performance

VJET stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.