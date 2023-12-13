StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on VJET. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
