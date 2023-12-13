Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,235. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

