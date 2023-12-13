Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,895 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.03. 180,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,372. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.