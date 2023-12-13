Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 115,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,064. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

