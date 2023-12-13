Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,406 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.97. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

