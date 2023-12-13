Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. 332,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

