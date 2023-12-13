Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

ADI stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.93. The stock had a trading volume of 244,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,974. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

