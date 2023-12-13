Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,799. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.59. The company has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

