Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 7,412 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,958. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

