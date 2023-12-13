Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 912 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 997,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,495. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

