Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 343 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.42. 9,343,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,686,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.84. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $400.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

