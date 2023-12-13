Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 6,471 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. 377,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,041. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.