Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,461. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.32 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.