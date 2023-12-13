Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $189,180,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $148.30. 254,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

