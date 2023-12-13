Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. 921,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,804. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.