Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $334.00. 215,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.23.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

