Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. 210,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,588. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.