Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

AZO traded up $10.82 on Wednesday, hitting $2,672.07. 12,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,721. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,593.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,523.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.