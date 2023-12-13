Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE NGG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,360. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

