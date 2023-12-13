Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.95. 199,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $265.46. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.