Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 299,791 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,791 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises about 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned 0.44% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

