Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

ELV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $523.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

