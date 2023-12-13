Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $633.47. The company had a trading volume of 508,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,613. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $635.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

