Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 2.3 %
Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
