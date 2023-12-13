Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

