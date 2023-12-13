Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Summit Materials worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 50.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,646,000 after acquiring an additional 882,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $39.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

