SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Down 5.1%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 12,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 769,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $733.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

