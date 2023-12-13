Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $24.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock worth $265,501 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

